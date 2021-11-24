National News
ticker

Brock Township seeks Indigenous input following image, sign concerns 

November 24, 2021 39 views

By Dan Cearns

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

BROCK: A concern regarding a couple of installations at the Beaverton Harbour has encouraged Brock Council to make more steps towards Indigenous reconciliation.

At a meeting on Monday, November 22nd, Allison Bishop told councillors she was dismayed when she saw a mural and historical information sign at the harbour.

“The sign describes the history of commercial fishing on the lake and briefly mentions that First Nations people used to live in the area and practice spearfishing. What’s of note in the statement, is in the past tense, suggesting Indigenous peoples no longer live in this territory or continue to steward these waters,” she explained.

Ms. Bishop then moved on to her thoughts on the mural.

“It depicts an Indigenous settlement on the left, which is filled with dark brown bodies wearing headdresses and buckskin loincloths. The settlement is filled with teepees and images of buffalo. These images draw heavily on Hollywood stereotypes, specifically of Plains Cree people.”

She added the mural can be seen as “an insulting caricature” of local First Nations peoples.

It was later determined the mural was created in 2008 as a school-led project.

“I think the Township of Brock has a lot of work to do in terms of truth and reconciliation, and properly honouring Indigenous people,” Ward 2 Councillor Claire Doble said.

Ms. Bishop framed this issue as “an opportunity to revisit our shared stories.”

Council later voted to reach out to the Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation and the Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation for advice and input on the issues raised and to see if there are any other offensive images in the municipality.

Dan Cearns  is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the  STANDARD NEWSPAPER. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Group finds site linked to tribes seeking return of remains 

November 24, 2021 55

In this July 18, 2002 file photo, Eugene Futato, senior archeologist and curator of archaeological collections…

Read more
National News

New Program Helps Aspiring Indigenous Influencers 

November 24, 2021 49

By Jeremy Appel  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter TikTok is offering a program for Indigenous creators across…

Read more

Leave a Reply