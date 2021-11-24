Credit First Nations election for Chief candidates only

By Victoria Gray Writer While Stacy Laforme knows elections are good for a community, he’s excited to work with a new council- if he’s elected. “Elections are always good, it’s always fostered discussion. I’m excited. There a lot of younger people putting their name forward on the council – as long as I get in as chief, and work with them,” he said. The elected chief of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN), still has to go through an election himself, against opponent Larry Sault on December 11. He’s hopeful his reelection will be smooth because he is very strategic in his professional life. “I plan everything and I always consider the big picture and how everything fits together,” he said. MCFN’s electoral officer Veronica McLeod confirmed there…
Related Posts
Group finds site linked to tribes seeking return of remains
November 24, 2021 54
In this July 18, 2002 file photo, Eugene Futato, senior archeologist and curator of archaeological collections…
New Program Helps Aspiring Indigenous Influencers
November 24, 2021 47
By Jeremy Appel Local Journalism Initiative Reporter TikTok is offering a program for Indigenous creators across…