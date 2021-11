Highway 6 bypass continues to be blocked after RCMP arrests at Wet’suwet’en support camp

3 Six Nations people arrested in B.C. RCMP raid Six Nations block rail line, highway and marches in support of Wet’suwet’en By Lynda Powless Editor With bumps, bruises and a few sore ribs Skylar Williams made his way back to Six Nations earlier this week after facing a contingent of RCMP, looking more like a military tactical unit than police, who raided the Gidimt’en Checkpoint in northern B.C., blocking pipeline access to Wet’suwet’en territory. Williams, along with singer/songwriter Logan Staats and artist Layla Black were arrested at the Yintah Access. Williams says he was arrested in a “hard take down. Me and Logan (Staats) got roughed up a little bit. Logan (Staats) took a big cut in his ear, and other cuts but he is alright.” He said about 80…



