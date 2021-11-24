Local News
Slider

Highway 6 bypass continues to be blocked after RCMP arrests at Wet’suwet’en support camp

November 24, 2021 168 views
A makeshift camp has been set up on the Caledonia By-pass under the Sixth Line bridge stopping traffic from flowing . The roadway shutdown is in support of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs fighting against construction of a pipeline through their territory and came following multiple arrests in northern B.C. last week. (Photo by Jim C. Powless) See story page 3

3 Six Nations people arrested in B.C. RCMP raid Six Nations block rail line, highway and marches in support of Wet’suwet’en By Lynda Powless Editor With bumps, bruises and a few sore ribs Skylar Williams made his way back to Six Nations earlier this week after facing a contingent of RCMP,  looking more like a military tactical unit than police, who raided the Gidimt’en Checkpoint in northern B.C., blocking pipeline access to Wet’suwet’en territory. Williams, along with singer/songwriter Logan Staats and artist Layla Black were arrested at the Yintah Access. Williams says he was arrested in a “hard take down. Me and Logan (Staats) got roughed up a little bit. Logan (Staats) took a big cut in his ear, and other cuts but he is alright.” He said about 80…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Group finds site linked to tribes seeking return of remains 

November 24, 2021 55

In this July 18, 2002 file photo, Eugene Futato, senior archeologist and curator of archaeological collections…

Read more
National News

New Program Helps Aspiring Indigenous Influencers 

November 24, 2021 49

By Jeremy Appel  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter TikTok is offering a program for Indigenous creators across…

Read more