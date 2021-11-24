Local News
Santa makes it to Six Nations, even in COVID-19

November 24, 2021 77 views
Escorted by Six Nations Police and Redrum Motorcycle group Santa made his way through Six Nations Saturday. Conforming with COVID-19 rule, he stayed in his sleigh but whizzed through the community thanks to the Community Minded Spirits in Action. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

Escorted by Six Nations Police and Redrum Motorcycle group Santa made his way through Six Nations Saturday. Conforming with COVID-19 rule, he stayed in his sleigh but whizzed through the community thanks to the Community Minded Spirits in Action. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)…

