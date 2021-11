Santa makes it to Six Nations, even in COVID-19

Escorted by Six Nations Police and Redrum Motorcycle group Santa made his way through Six Nations Saturday. Conforming with COVID-19 rule, he stayed in his sleigh but whizzed through the community thanks to the Community Minded Spirits in Action. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page