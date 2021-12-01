A lawsuit, a letter…another mess

By Lynda Powless, Editor The excitement has without any question been growing towards Six Nations long awaited massive land rights case finally hitting the court room. The case has been 26 years in the making and thousands upon thousands of community dollars has been spent on it. It asks Canada and Ontario to explain what happened to Six Nations lands and trust funds and holds them accountable for the loss. The case itself was put on hold in 2007 in order to get both Canada and Ontario to the negotiating table. That’s when Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) and Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) both sat at the table with the HCCC taking the lead in talks. Those talks are now also part of Six Nations history. They failed. SNEC…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice