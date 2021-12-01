National News
Brantford Police charge two after traffic stop results in seizure of illegal drugs and replica firearm

December 1, 2021 405 views

Brantford Police seized illegal drugs and replica weapon in traffic stop. (Photo supplied by Brantford Police)

BRANTFORD, ONT-Brantford Patrol officers have arrested a city man and woman and seized a replica firearm and large quantity of illegal drugs after a police cruiser was nearly hit by a vehicle at a city intersection Monday, Nov., 29, 2021.

The Brantford Police Cruiser was nearly hit by a vehicle near the intersection of East Avenue and Alfred Street at about 9 p.m..

Police conducted a traffic stop and found a male driver and two female passengers in the vehicle.

While speaking with the driver, officers observed a firearm and drug paraphernalia in clear view. Information received indicated the driver was currently prohibited from operating a motor vehicle and was in violation of a valid release order.

As a result, the driver was subsequently placed under arrest. Search of the vehicle subsequent to arrest located the following:

  • 151 grams of suspected Cocaine, with an estimated street value of $15,110
  • 32 grams of suspected Fentanyl, with an estimated street value of $8,098
  • 24.6 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $3,690
  • 13 grams of suspected Crack-Cocaine, with an estimated street value of $1,330
  • Drug paraphernalia including packaging and digital scales.
  • Replica firearm

 

As a result of the investigation, James Ronald Wilson 31, of Brantford, stands charged with the following:

  • Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking x 4 contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
  • Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose contrary to the Criminal Code
  • Fail to Comply – Release Order contrary to the Criminal Code
  • Drive while Under Suspension contrary to the Highway Traffic Act

 

Additionally, Rebecca Lynn Jacques, 35, of Brantford, stands charged with:

  • Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking x 4 contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Both accused were held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information on any other drug-related activities is asked to contact the Street Crime Unit of the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-0113. Additionally, tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 or online at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

