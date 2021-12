Brantford Police charge two after traffic stop results in seizure of illegal drugs and replica firearm

BRANTFORD, ONT-Brantford Patrol officers have arrested a city man and woman and seized a replica firearm and large quantity of illegal drugs after a police cruiser was nearly hit by a vehicle at a city intersection Monday, Nov., 29, 2021.

The Brantford Police Cruiser was nearly hit by a vehicle near the intersection of East Avenue and Alfred Street at about 9 p.m..

Police conducted a traffic stop and found a male driver and two female passengers in the vehicle.

While speaking with the driver, officers observed a firearm and drug paraphernalia in clear view. Information received indicated the driver was currently prohibited from operating a motor vehicle and was in violation of a valid release order.

As a result, the driver was subsequently placed under arrest. Search of the vehicle subsequent to arrest located the following:

151 grams of suspected Cocaine, with an estimated street value of $15,110

32 grams of suspected Fentanyl, with an estimated street value of $8,098

24.6 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $3,690

13 grams of suspected Crack-Cocaine, with an estimated street value of $1,330

Drug paraphernalia including packaging and digital scales.

Replica firearm

As a result of the investigation, James Ronald Wilson 31, of Brantford, stands charged with the following:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking x 4 contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose contrary to the Criminal Code

Fail to Comply – Release Order contrary to the Criminal Code

Drive while Under Suspension contrary to the Highway Traffic Act

Additionally, Rebecca Lynn Jacques, 35, of Brantford, stands charged with:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking x 4 contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Both accused were held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information on any other drug-related activities is asked to contact the Street Crime Unit of the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-0113. Additionally, tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 or online at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

