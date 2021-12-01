Brantford Police charge two after traffic stop results in seizure of illegal drugs and replica firearm

BRANTFORD, ONT-Brantford Patrol officers have arrested a city man and woman and seized a replica firearm and large quantity of illegal drugs after a police cruiser was nearly hit by a vehicle at a city intersection Monday, Nov., 29, 2021.
The Brantford Police Cruiser was nearly hit by a vehicle near the intersection of East Avenue and Alfred Street at about 9 p.m..
Police conducted a traffic stop and found a male driver and two female passengers in the vehicle.
While speaking with the driver, officers observed a firearm and drug paraphernalia in clear view. Information received indicated the driver was currently prohibited from operating a motor vehicle and was in violation of a valid release order.
As a result, the driver was subsequently placed under arrest. Search of the vehicle subsequent to arrest located the following:
- 151 grams of suspected Cocaine, with an estimated street value of $15,110
- 32 grams of suspected Fentanyl, with an estimated street value of $8,098
- 24.6 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $3,690
- 13 grams of suspected Crack-Cocaine, with an estimated street value of $1,330
- Drug paraphernalia including packaging and digital scales.
- Replica firearm
As a result of the investigation, James Ronald Wilson 31, of Brantford, stands charged with the following:
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking x 4 contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
- Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose contrary to the Criminal Code
- Fail to Comply – Release Order contrary to the Criminal Code
- Drive while Under Suspension contrary to the Highway Traffic Act
Additionally, Rebecca Lynn Jacques, 35, of Brantford, stands charged with:
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking x 4 contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
Both accused were held for a bail hearing.
Anyone with information on any other drug-related activities is asked to contact the Street Crime Unit of the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-0113. Additionally, tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 or online at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/