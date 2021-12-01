COVID-19: Six Nations has 48 active cases

By Victoria Gray

Writer

COVID-19 cases in the territory have continued to rise all week with Ohsweken Public Health reporting 48 active cases.

As of November 30 there are 48 active cases of COVID-19 on Six Nations.

There are 167 people in self isolation who are experiencing symptoms or have come in close contact with a positive case.

31 of those cases have been reported since November 23, of those positive cases that were reported in the last seven days, four cases occurred in fully vaccinated people. 16 cases were resolved over the last week. There are also now two community members currently in the hospital, which is up from one. The death count remains at 15 after a loss on November 18.

That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 to 800.

In the last seven days 31 cases were reported, four of those cases occurred in fully vaccinated people.

After a week of rising numbers in the province, numbers sky rocketed to 927 on Friday Nov., 26 and six deaths.

The vaccination rate on the territory rose to 54 per cent of people over the age of 12 having received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccination. The number of people partially vaccinated fell to 47 per cent.

Six Nations is now offering booster shots for anyone who received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago.

Health Canada approved the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages five to 11 and the Province of Ontario starting booking children’s appointments on Tuesday.

Six Nations is offering children’s appointments on December 3. Snacks and swag bags will be available. Walk-ins will not be accepted. Parents must call the vaccine centre to book an appointment at 226-227-9288.

The community indicator for infections spreading in the community was raised to Red Alert last week and remains there. Red Alert means indicators for virus spread and transmission in the community is increasing and there is high risk.

The number of cases on Six Nations per 100,000 people decreased from 328 to 273.6 on Friday. Toronto has 14 cases per 100,000 people, while Brantford has 26, Haldimand-Norfolk has 58, and Hamilton has 22.

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is advising the community to get tested for COVID-19 and follow the direction of health care professionals.

Six Nations itself has stayed in the Orange Alert level in response to the spike in cases which began almost two months ago, subsided.

The community remains in the Orange Level Alert Status.

While business are permitted to remain open during Orange level there are capacity restrictions related to the size of the business. As long as people can maintain a physical distance of two metres, or six feet, the store can accommodate that number of people. The mask mandate is still in effect.

The Orange Level means there are no restrictions on travel, but community members are asked to avoid travelling to regions in a higher response framework. The province remains in stage three of their opening plan and is reporting a increase in cases.

Mississauguas of the Credit First Nation has 4 active cases, affecting 3 homes, 5 people are in self-isolation, 1 member is currently hospitalized. 48 total cases have been resolved, with 1 death

Haldimand-Norfolk COVID-19 cases continue to rise for the more than a month with 145 new cases in the last two weeks. There are currently 117 active cases and two new deaths this week bringing their total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,401. There was one new death recorded bringing the number of losses to 56.

Brant County Health Unit reported 15 new cases bringing the number of active cases to 75. There one person in the hospital and no new deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic Brantford Brant has logged 4,201 cases and 29 deaths.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, like a headache, loss of taste, cold or flu-like symptoms book a COVID-19 test at the Assessment Centre online at www.sixnationscovid19.ca, or by phone at 1-855-977-7737 or 226-446-9909.

Six Nations members are strongly encouraged to get a COVID-19 vaccination. To book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment visit www.sixnationscovid19.ca, or call the Vaccine Call Center at 226-227-9288.

For anyone struggling and in need of support, the Six Nations Mobile Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day seven days a week at 519-445-2204 or 1-866-445-2204.

