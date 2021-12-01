Local News
HCCC move to restart land negotiations may put Six Nations massive trillion dollar land rights court case at risk

December 1, 2021 3 views
The original Haldimand Deed (Photo by Lynda Powless)

By Lynda Powless Editor The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) may have thrown a wrench into the Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) massive court action demanding Canada account for what happened to Six Nations lands and trust funds. The case is heading to court after 26 years in 2023 with expectations damages and losses to Six Nations could hit trillions of dollars. The HCCC sent a letter to Federal Minister of justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti and the Attorney General of Ontario Doug Downey last week (November 19th, 2021) demanding Canada and Ontario enter into a negotiation table with the HCCC and “disengage from the Six Nations Band Administration (SNBA) litigation.” The letter cites the HCCC as “one of the two parties to the Haldimand Proclamation of…

