NEWS ALERT: Six Nations federal schools will NOT open to inclass learning until 2022

December 1, 2021 191 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations federal schools will not open until January 10th 2022.

A notice was emailed to parents today, Wednesday, Dec., 1 2021.

Indigenous Services Canada said it made the decision after consulting with Six Nations Public Health.

Travis Anderson, Director of Federal Schools said the Six Nations Virtual Academy is also being postponed to  Jan.,10th, 2022.

He said the virtual academy registration deadline has been extended to Jan., 4, 2022.

The announcement comes just as Six Nations COVID-19 numbers increased to 61 with 197 isolating and three now hospitalized.

Anderson said the in-school learning has been postponed based on advice “from Medical Professionals within the community as it is constantly evolving. Safety is a high priority for all during these historic times. To ensure the ongoing safety of our children and the community Six Nations federal schools will continue to regularly engage with Ohsweken Public Health for guidance.”

He says children 5 and up are now eligible for vaccinations with information available at the Six Nations Vaccination Call Centre at 226-227-9288.

 

