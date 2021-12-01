Report urges funding for N.L. search and rescue, highlights issues with police

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.-A final report released today from an inquiry into ground search and rescue services in Newfoundland and Labrador recommends the provincial government provide funding for the volunteer-run service.

Commissioner James Igloliorte says in the report it became clear over the course of the inquiry’s community hearings that the province’s ground search and rescue service was underfunded and volunteers dedicated a significant amount of time to the service and to raising money for it.

The retired provincial court judge found the service is over-reliant on a few key volunteers, notably its president, which threatens the sustainability of the services.

Igloliorte also noted that ground search and rescue services were absent in some Indigenous communities in the province, such as the Innu Nation towns of Sheshatshiu and Natuashish, and he urged the provincial government to take stock and find solutions.

Igloliorte wrote that some Indigenous communities may not have “harmonious” relationships with local police and thus police tasking of local ground search and rescue teams, which is common across the province, may not be appropriate in these towns.

The terms for the Public Inquiry Respecting Ground Search and Rescue for Lost and Missing Persons were established in January, years after it was first promised following the death of 14-year-old Burton Winters, who became lost on the sea ice in Labrador in 2012.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2021.

Add Your Voice