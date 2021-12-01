Local News
Six Nations Cannabis Coalition donates to food bank

December 1, 2021 3 views
The holidays are coming and the Six Nations Peoples’ Cannabis Coalition know it’s the Six Nations Food Bank’s busiest time of the year. SNPCC rep Valarie Hill dropped off $1000 in food, snacks, household items and female products as well as small toys, hot chocolate and candy canes to help support the Kids Bags at the food bag. (Supplied Photos)

