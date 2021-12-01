Local News
Six Nations Elected Council demands meeting on Hwy 413

By Victoria Gray Writer Representatives from the Ministry of Transportation were cut off during a presentation concerning Highway 413 because Six Nations Elected Council wants to speak directly to Minister Caroline Mulroney. About six area representatives from the provincial Ministry of Transportation, including Leslie Currie, an Indigenous liaison officer attended Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) Political Liaison Committee meeting on November 22. They prepared a 40 minute presentation, but they were cut off after about 20 minutes. The MTO was given a 15 minute presentation timeline and Elected Chief Mark Hill said the committee had a packed agenda and he sent a letter to the minister on November 18 asking to speak to her directly in relation to the project and their duty to consult. “We need to be involved…

