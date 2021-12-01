Local News
ticker

Six Nations students to go back to school full time

December 1, 2021 1 view

By Victoria Gray Writer Six Nations students are headed back to school in person the full week on December 6. Six Nations Elected Council voted unanimously to amalgamate Cohort A and B at its General Council meeting on November 23 and students in those cohorts will go to school for in-person learning from Monday to Friday as of Monday, December 6. Councillor Wendy Johnson said there is excellent research from Sick Kids pointing to a need for in-person learning. “Being at home on the internet it’s causing anxiety and depression because of COVID-19 and everything going on,” she said. “There is a need for kids to be in an environment with social interaction, have structure in place and I support that. I see the need. Kids are falling behind.” Travis…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Local News

Six Nations Elected Council demands meeting on Hwy 413

December 1, 2021 12

By Victoria Gray Writer Representatives from the Ministry of Transportation were cut off during a presentation…

Read more
The holidays are coming and the Six Nations Peoples’ Cannabis Coalition know it’s the Six Nations Food Bank’s busiest time of the year. SNPCC rep Valarie Hill dropped off $1000 in food, snacks, household items and female products as well as small toys, hot chocolate and candy canes to help support the Kids Bags at the food bag. (Supplied Photos)
Local News

Six Nations Cannabis Coalition donates to food bank

December 1, 2021 14

The holidays are coming and the Six Nations Peoples’ Cannabis Coalition know it’s the Six Nations…

Read more