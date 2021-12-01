Six Nations students to go back to school full time

By Victoria Gray Writer Six Nations students are headed back to school in person the full week on December 6. Six Nations Elected Council voted unanimously to amalgamate Cohort A and B at its General Council meeting on November 23 and students in those cohorts will go to school for in-person learning from Monday to Friday as of Monday, December 6. Councillor Wendy Johnson said there is excellent research from Sick Kids pointing to a need for in-person learning. “Being at home on the internet it’s causing anxiety and depression because of COVID-19 and everything going on,” she said. “There is a need for kids to be in an environment with social interaction, have structure in place and I support that. I see the need. Kids are falling behind.” Travis…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice