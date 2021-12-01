SN Elected Council new environment committee finding flooding solutions

By Victoria Gray Writer Six Nations councillors argued over flood mitigation strategies, but didn’t reach consensus in favour of a more fulsome plan. Greenland Group Canada Drainage representatives attended Six Nations Elected Council’s general council meeting on November 23 to share findings of flood water mitigation study of Mackenzie Creek, Boston Creek and Rogers Creek that has been in the works since 2015. Don Moss from Greenland Group told councillors a study done on Mackenzie Creek revealed five flood zones that could potentially be dangerous in the event of a major flood situation. Those include, Third Line Road both up and down stream; Fourth Line and Seneca Roads, Ohsweken (near the Iroquois Lodge); near the sanitary pumping station and the sewage lagoon. Third line upstream flood eight home properties and…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice