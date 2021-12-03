Grand Economic Circle of Indigenous People and Quebec: Indigenous inclusion in economy 

By Laurence Brisson Dubreuil

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

KAHNAWAKE MOHAWK TERRITORY-Economic wealth is intrinsically dependent on the land.

Onkwehon:we leaders attending the Grand Economic Circle of Indigenous People and Quebec continually made this point during the event held in Montreal on November 25 and 26.

“It’s all happening on our land and this needs to be respected and recognized,” Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) grand chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer told The Eastern Door.

“Timing is everything and it was very timely to bring together all Indigenous people in the province to sit down with representatives of the provincial government and try to make them commit to making us a part of the economy moving forward.”

During the two-day seminar of roundtables and networking events, Onkwehon:we leaders and entrepreneurs, non-Native business representatives and elected officials were invited to discuss the topic of economic inclusion of Indigenous Peoples.

Among the major themes discussed were the questions of employment and training, major projects, entrepreneurship, procurement, Indigenous tourism and housing.

“It’s been draining,” said chief of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) Ghislain Picard as the day drew to a close on Friday. “It’s been motivating as well, but it’s a challenge and it’ll continue to be a challenge.”

The event, organized by the AFNQL, Quebec government and the First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Economic Development Commission (FNQLEDC), strives to move past obstacles to serve as the starting point for a lifelong movement.

Declaration

It’s to that effect that 130 Quebec businesses moved to adopt the “Great Circle of Commitment” declaration.

Based on the premise of ensuring the promotion of the inclusion of Indigenous Peoples in the province’s economic development, the statement includes 13 commitments which also support self-determination of Indigenous Peoples by respecting their cultural and territorial specificities.

“By participating in this Grand Economic Circle, these leaders had the opportunity to be part of a historic event, which was held in a spirit of reconciliation and whose impact will help lay the foundations for the creation of wealth for, by and with the Indigenous Peoples,” reads the declaration.

To further hold those present to their word, the final commitment states that signatories agree to hold regional Grand Circles and to meet again at the provincial level within five years “in order to take stock of the progress made and discuss new commitments.”

While the declaration maps a set of conduct for businesses and organizations to adhere to, a level of wariness prevailed among Onkwehon:we leaders present.

“We’re not breaking through, especially in terms of funding,” said Innu Council of Ekuanitshit chief Jean-Charles Pietacho.

After the declaration was presented on Friday, Pietacho was quick to remind provincial government officials and entrepreneurs of the tremendous work needed to erase the years during which Indigenous people were systematically cast aside.

“It’s long, it’s obviously very long, and I think at some point we’re going to have to say let’s get on with it because we’ll see the results in five years,” said the chief. “That’s what’s important, because we have so many glaring needs in our communities.”

Upholding the timeline set forth in the declaration only goes so far, noted Pietacho, who was also present at the First Nations Socioeconomic Forum held in 2006.

The event held with the same goal of Onkwehon:we economic inclusion took place 15 years ago in Mashteuiatsh. Although there were calls to meet again within five years, there was no declaration signed at the time.

Laurence Brisson Dubreuil is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Eastern Door . The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

