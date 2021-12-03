Long Plain First Nation And Canada Settle Century Old Land Dispute 

By Jake Cardinal

A century-old land dispute between Canada and the Long Plain First Nation has finally reached a settlement.

The 1916 Surrender, Mismanagement of Sales Specific Claim was submitted by the First Nation in 1999 as they were concerned with the sale of reserve land in 1916, whereby Canada failed to administer the land sales according to the terms of the surrender.

After working alongside the First Nation, the federal government has now agreed to pay almost $32 million in compensation, as well as allowing the First Nation to acquire up to 1,750 acres of land for the reserve.

“The Long Plain First Nation 1916 Surrender Claim settlement will ensure that our children will enjoy a bright and prosperous future,” said Long Plain Chief Dennis Meeches.

“This settlement was made possible due to the hard work and dedication of our members, some of which we have lost since the claim was initiated. Today it is an historical step forward on the path of reconciliation. Thank you to all involved.”

Minister of Indigenous Relations Marc Miller said of the settlement, “Congratulations to Chief Meeches and Long Plain First Nation on the successful completion of this historic settlement. We recognize the harm caused to Long Plain First Nation by Canada’s failure to administer the land sales according to the terms of the surrender.

“As we renew our Nation-to-Nation relationship, we are committed to working together and rebuilding trust, and we continue to address past wrongs for a better tomorrow.”

The Long Plain First Nation is an Ojibway and Dakota First Nations band government located in the Central Plains Region of Manitoba.

