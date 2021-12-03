National News
ticker

Mushkegowuk chiefs, Ontario ministers meet in Timmins 

December 3, 2021 27 views

By Dariya Baiguzhiyeva

 Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Mushkegowuk Council marine region manager Lawrence Martin is hoping the Ontario government and Mushkegowuk will walk away from today’s meeting with an agreement to establish a treaty round table.

Today, Mushkegowuk chiefs are meeting with Mayor George Pirie and Ontario ministers Greg Rickford and David Piccini at Cedar Meadows Resort.

They’ll be discussing responsible resource development and sustainability in the James Bay and Hudson Bay regions as well as establishing a treaty round table and Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the province and Mushkegowuk.

“The treaty round table is the beginning of our discussions with the province. Let’s keep this door open. That’s the main thing I’d like to see being agreed to,” Lawrence said prior to the meeting.

Rickford is the provincial minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, and Piccini is the minister of Indigenous Affairs and Ontario’s Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks.

Chiefs from Taykwa Tagamou Nation, Chapleau Cree, Moose Cree, Kashechewan, Fort Albany, Attawapiskat, Missanabie Cree First Nations gathered at the meeting this morning.

They were joined by Mushkegowuk Council Deputy Grand Chief Rebeca Friday and Mushkegowuk staff including the executive director Ernest Beck and the director of lands and resources Vern Cheechoo.

Representatives from Five Nations Energy and Canada Nickel were on hand, too.

The meeting, facilitated by Pirie, was closed to the media and the public.

The City of Timmins will be providing more information on the meeting and its outcomes later this afternoon.

Dariya Baiguzhiyeva  is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the TIMMINSTODAY.COM . The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

More Omicron cases crop up in Ontario amid Delta driven surge 

December 3, 2021 59

By Nicole Thompson THE CANADIAN PRESS TORONTO-More cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 cropped up…

Read more
National News

Province needs to “re double” its efforts to address discrimination in health care, says investigator 

December 3, 2021 26

By Melissa Renwick  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter It’s been more than a year since a report…

Read more

Leave a Reply