The AFNQL organized Grand Circle of Indigenous People and Quebec summit brings community leaders, corporations together

By Marc Lalond

Indigenous communities in and around Quebec and Labrador are ready, willing and able to open for business and tourism will play big role in that economic resurgence, Kahnawake’s Grand Chief said in the wake of a two-day Indigenous economic summit held last week in downtown Montreal.

“Tourism will be a major factor,” in the economic recovery of Indigenous communities that have been ravaged economically by COVID-19 and the resulting slowdown in business, said Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) Grand Chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer. “For instance, we have 120,000 cars a day passing through our territory.

There is a lot of potential for tourism business,” she said, citing the annual pow-wow as just one way of helping businesses bounce back from months of lockdown _ as well as open eyes to the rich and vibrant culture of Indigenous communities.

Sky-Deer said she was optimistic for the potential for First Nations and Inuit communities to be bigger players in the provincial economy.

“There seems to be more willingness for partnerships than ever before and that is very promising for the communities,” she said, adding she’d like to see more initiatives to help support Indigenous female entrepreneurs, who remain under-represented.

“That’s something we’d definitely be open to and I think that’s yet another way to increase the presence of Indigenous people in the Quebec economy,” Sky-Deer said, adding that she thinks Kahnawake has the potential to be a leader in support for female entrepreneurs.

Assembly of First Nations for Quebec and Labrador Chief Ghislain Picard said the event’s networking potential will create future opportunities for Indigenous communities and entrepreneurs alike.

“The Grand Economic Circle is an opportunity for our business communities to create linkages that can lead to the realization of economic projects that will be meaningful for our communities,” he said.

Despite strained relations between the provincial government and many Indigenous communities _ provincial Indigenous Affairs Minister Ian Lafreniere was on hand to meet with participants. Lafreniere, a former Montreal police officer, said he hopes the event will spur more economic activity in Indigenous communities.

“(The Grand Circle is) the perfect opportunity to talk about economic recovery and to promote the full participation of Indigenous peoples at the heart of Quebec’s economy,” he said. “I hope this event will help bring us closer together and generate positive spinoffs for years to come.”

