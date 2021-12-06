National News
ticker

Six Nations Fire extricate man from truck upside down in ditch

December 6, 2021 844 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nations Police are investigating a single motor vehicle accident that sent the driver to hospital with severe injuries after having to be extricated from the vehicle by Six Nations Fire.
Six Nations Police said the accident occurred Dec., 5 at about 12:19 a.m. on Fifth Line Road. Ontario Provincial Police London Communciations Centre said the single motor vehicle accident was near a Fifth Line Road address. Police found the truck upside down in the ditch with a person trapped inside. The black Chevrolet Silverado in the north side ditch had been “completely destroyed.”
Police were unable to open the door. Six Nations Fire arrived on scene and began extricating the lone male. Six Nations Paramedics and Fire personnel advised the man was conscious and speaking but had severe injuries. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.
Police are investigating and asking for the public’s assistance. If you witnessed the accident please contact Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Two Six Nations people charged in fatal fail-to-remain collision

December 6, 2021 98

HALDMAND COUNTY-Two Ohsweken residents have been charged in connection with a hit and run that left…

Read more
National News

B.C. First Nations concerned with provincial logging process 

December 6, 2021 54

By Jacob Cardinal  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter First Nations in B.C. are concerned with the government’s…

Read more

Leave a Reply