Two Six Nations people charged in fatal fail-to-remain collision

HALDMAND COUNTY-Two Ohsweken residents have been charged in connection with a hit and run that left one man dead, but the driver of the vehicle is unknown.

Ontario Provincial Police have charged Daktoa Davis, 25, of Ohsweken, with Accessory after the Fact to Commit an Indictable Offence and Acacia Emery, 25, also of Ohsweken, was charged with Public Mischief.

On April 23 at about 9 p.m, 23-year-old Alexander Dalton of Hagersville was riding a motorcycle westbound on King Street West, near Sarah Street in Hagersville. His motorcycle was struck from behind by a 2001 blue Chevrolet Tahoe SUV. The man was thrown from his motorcycle into oncoming traffic and and was hit by an eastbound pickup truck. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

At the time of the collision witnesses told police the SUV fled and continued westbound on King before going north onto Ojibway Road, where it went into a ditch. Two people got out of the vehicle then fled into a forested area.

Police used a tracking dog, drone and helicopter to search the area, but did not find the occupants.

Police said the SUV was being analyzed by the OPP’s forensic identification unit, but no information has been released.

The OPP urged members of the public to come forward with any information that could help identify the driver of the SUV that fled the scene.

In May, a neighbour, Steve Slack set up a Go Fund Me page to raise money for a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those “responsible for this senseless tragedy.”

That Go Fund Me had raised $64,057 as of Monday, December 6.

For more information or to donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/reward-in-the-death-of-alexander-dalton-23.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has video or dash camera footage of the collision, is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at https://helpsolvecrime.com/, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 in addition to the privately raised funds.

