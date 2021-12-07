National News
SCO offers status card renewal, replacement 

December 7, 2021 93 views

By Chelsea Kemp

 Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Southern Chiefs’ Organization has launched a new service designed to help First Nation citizens in southern Manitoba renew or replace  their status cards.

The new status card renewal or replacement  service will include trained pathfinders offering support to Status  First Nation citizens when navigating the application process.

Southern  Chiefs’ Organization (SCO) Grand Chief Jerry Daniels said the program  was necessitated by the complexity of the federal government’s renewal  or replacement of status cards. The SCO has recognized the barriers in  place when it comes to getting a status card for many years, he said,  and these obstacles have only been heightened during COVID-19.

“There  has been such a backlog in the number of people and the ability for  citizens to have their status card  that  we saw it as a very essential  service that had to be provided for our citizens,” Daniels said.

Talk  of launching the program began a couple of years ago after the  shuttering of the Winnipeg Indigenous and Northern Affairs office. Since  that time, there has been an increasing demand paired with an inability  for people to gain clarity on how to go about engaging in the process  of securing their status cards.

“We wanted to help streamline that a little bit, it provides an essential service to our citizens,” he said.

Through  the program, pathfinders will help First Nation citizens review  applications to ensure all proper documents are in place, take the  applicant’s photo, provide guarantor signatures, provide guidance on  acceptable forms of identification, verify an applicant’s identification  and submit completed applications for processing.

Having the  ability to gain a status card is an essential service for First Nation  citizens because of the programs, services and resources that become  available when a person secures their treaty status, he said.

The next step for the SCO will be to take over the status application process completely if it becomes possible.

Daniels  said they want to be the ones certifying status and determine for  themselves who is First Nation and who is not. He described it as a  policy that should have been in place many years ago.

“You don’t  see the same bureaucratic government interference in the Metis Nation  here in Manitoba. They decide for themselves who is Metis, and that is  how it should be for First Nations.”

Many First Nation families  continue to struggle with establishing their status. Families have  grandchildren who are not recognized as status First Nation because of  policies set by the Canadian government, including the historic loss of  status for Indigenous women when they marry someone who is  non-Indigenous

“It’s colonial trickery,” Daniels said. “It’s still a very important issue that needs to be addressed in the future.”

There  has been an evolving and ongoing discussion around the idea of status  cards, he added, centred on how the system currently in place is based  on colonial ideals.

“When you look at the Metis Nation, they  actually identify their own citizens for themselves, whereas we’re  dependent on the government, and the government takes the prerogative of  telling us who is First Nation, who is Anishinaabe and who is Dakota,”

Daniels said. “It really is a backwards model. It’s archaic and sort of  part of the colonial thinking and ideal.”

The SCO believes the  services, benefits and rights that come with having treaty status  recognition is essential because it provides citizens with the means to  establish a better quality of life. The new program marks a step in  taking back control of the citizenship aspect of their membership.

He  added there is a mistrust in Canadian government systems rooted in  colonialism and residential schools. These experiences have created  generations of trauma that can further complicate the process of  navigating the necessary steps to securing treaty status for an  individual.

These experiences are further compounded by the trials and tribulations of navigating government bureaucracy and red tape.

“Think  of it this way, we have broken families at a much higher rate than the  regular Canadian. If you look at C-92  an Act Respecting First Nations,  Inuit and Metis Children, Youth and Families 3/8 where First Nations  children are being disenfranchise, and this is an old and archaic  policy, but if you look at C-92, many are coming from broken families.  Fathers and mothers who are not part of the birth of the child, it’s  part of the impoverished situation that we’re in, so children don’t have  their father on the birth certificate. I didn’t have my father on my  birth certificate until I was probably 12 or 13. So, you can imagine  children just by not having another parent on a birth certificate  actually start to lose status,” Daniels said.

“It’s a part of the  process of getting us in front of the bigger question and the bigger  problem around citizenship for First Nations.”

Chelsea Kemp  is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the BRANDON SUN. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

 

