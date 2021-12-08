Local News
Slider

Caledonia Bypass opens but rail line blocked

December 8, 2021 151 views
The Hwy 6/Caledonia Bypass opened Tuesday after road blocks were removed and OPP and MTO checked the roadway for traffic. The camp under bridge (inset) was removed early Tuesday. See story page 3 (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

Caledonia bylass opens, Williams says fight for Six Nations lands continues By Victoria Gray Writer Skyler Williams’ mounting legal battle has gotten marginally easier after some of the charges against him were dropped. As the spokesperson for 1492 Land Back Lane, since the land defense movement started in July 2020, including occupying a housing development in Caledonia on unceded Six Nations territory he has racked up a laundry list of charges that are currently before the courts. One of those charges stemming from defending homeless people in Toronto was dropped in October. “Our people are being criminalized for simply finding a place to exist in the world and it’s insane,” he said. After more than a year of living at the former Mackenzie Meadows housing development, Williams turned himself in…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Coastal GasLink could face million dollar fines for repeated environmental infractions 

December 8, 2021 43

By Matt Simmons Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Jerry cans of gas in an overflowing pool of…

Read more
National News

WSD suspension data `disheartening’: anti racism expert 

December 8, 2021 46

By Maggie Macintosh Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Indigenous students are significantly overrepresented in disciplinary data and…

Read more