Caledonia Bypass opens but rail line blocked

Caledonia bylass opens, Williams says fight for Six Nations lands continues By Victoria Gray Writer Skyler Williams’ mounting legal battle has gotten marginally easier after some of the charges against him were dropped. As the spokesperson for 1492 Land Back Lane, since the land defense movement started in July 2020, including occupying a housing development in Caledonia on unceded Six Nations territory he has racked up a laundry list of charges that are currently before the courts. One of those charges stemming from defending homeless people in Toronto was dropped in October. “Our people are being criminalized for simply finding a place to exist in the world and it’s insane,” he said. After more than a year of living at the former Mackenzie Meadows housing development, Williams turned himself in…



