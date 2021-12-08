COVID-19: Six Nations has spike in numbers

By Victoria Gray

Writer

A spike of COVID-19 cases on Six Nations has continued to rise.

As of December 6 Ohsweken Public Health is reporting 42 active cases of COVID-19 on the territory.

There are also 204 people in self-isolation who are experiencing symptoms or have come in close contact with a positive case. The number of people isolating is also on the rise, with 153 reported on Dec. 2.

In the last seven days, 37 of those positive cases were reported, three cases occurred in fully vaccinated people. 36 cases were resolved over the last week. There are also now four community members currently in the hospital, which is up from three. The death count remains at 15 after a loss on November 18.

That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 to 837. In the last month there have been more than 100 positive cases.

The province has also seen an increase in COVID-19 cases with a week of positive cases hitting more than 1,000. On Monday the province reported 928 cases and nine more deaths.

The vaccination rate on the territory remained 54 per cent of people over the age of 12 having received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccination. The number of people partially vaccinated also stayed at 47 per cent.

Six Nations is now offering booster shots for anyone who received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago.

Health Canada approved the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages five to 11 and the Province of Ontario starting booking children’s appointments.

Six Nations is offering children’s appointments. Walk-ins will not be accepted. Parents must call the vaccine centre to book an appointment at 226-227-9288.

The community indicator for infections spreading in the community is at Red Alert, which means indicators for virus spread and transmission in the community is increasing and there is high risk.

The number of cases on Six Nations per 100,000 people 289. Toronto has 29 cases per 100,000 people, while Brantford has 88, Haldimand-Norfolk has 83, and Hamilton has 34.

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is advising the community to get tested for COVID-19 and follow the direction of health care professionals.

Six Nations itself has stayed in the Orange Alert level in response to the spike in cases which began almost two months ago, subsided and is now on the rise again. SNEC moved the community into the Orange Level Alert Status on September 13, with no plans to reduce the alert level, but Katie Montour said the Emergency Control Group meets weekly to discuss the alert level in the community and they continue to monitor the situation.

While business are permitted to remain open during Orange level there are capacity restrictions related to the size of the business. As long as people can maintain a physical distance of two metres, or six feet, the store can accommodate that number of people. The mask mandate is still in effect.

The Orange Level means there are no restrictions on travel, but community members are asked to avoid travelling to regions in a higher response framework. The province remains in stage three of their opening plan and is reporting a increase in cases.

Haldimand-Norfolk COVID-19 cases continue to rise for the more than a month with 119 new cases in the last two weeks. There are currently 106 active cases and two new deaths this week bringing their total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,554. There was one new death recorded bringing the number of losses to 57.

Brant County Health Unit reported 8 new cases bringing the number of active cases to 74. There are two people in the hospital and no new deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic Brantford Brant has logged 4,346 cases and 29 deaths.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, like a headache, loss of taste, cold or flu-like symptoms book a COVID-19 test at the Assessment Centre online at www.sixnationscovid19.ca, or by phone at 1-855-977-7737 or 226-446-9909.

Six Nations members are strongly encouraged to get a COVID-19 vaccination. To book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment visit www.sixnationscovid19.ca, or call the Vaccine Call Center at 226-227-9288.

For anyone struggling and in need of support, the Six Nations Mobile Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day seven days a week at 519-445-2204 or 1-866-445-2204.

