Local News
ticker

Mohawk Chapel fence removed, security cameras brought in

December 8, 2021 122 views
The fence has come down around the Mohawk Chapel (TIN File Photo)

By Victoria Gray Writer The fence around Her Majesty’s Royal Chapel of the Mohawks has come down and a night time security guard is no longer posted at the historic Anglican Church. During a presentation to Six Nations Elected Council’s Finance Committee meeting on December 6 Barry Hill, the chapel committee chair said the fences were removed in early November and the security guard was let go a few days later. The chapel now has security cameras stationed and working throughout the grounds. “About a month ago installations of the security cameras were complete. At that point it was decided maybe we could look at taking the fence down,” Hill said. Hill told council the fence was put up in January, but it was erected by Puroclean Paramedics of Property…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Coastal GasLink could face million dollar fines for repeated environmental infractions 

December 8, 2021 43

By Matt Simmons Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Jerry cans of gas in an overflowing pool of…

Read more
National News

WSD suspension data `disheartening’: anti racism expert 

December 8, 2021 47

By Maggie Macintosh Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Indigenous students are significantly overrepresented in disciplinary data and…

Read more