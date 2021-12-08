Mohawk Chapel fence removed, security cameras brought in

By Victoria Gray Writer The fence around Her Majesty’s Royal Chapel of the Mohawks has come down and a night time security guard is no longer posted at the historic Anglican Church. During a presentation to Six Nations Elected Council’s Finance Committee meeting on December 6 Barry Hill, the chapel committee chair said the fences were removed in early November and the security guard was let go a few days later. The chapel now has security cameras stationed and working throughout the grounds. “About a month ago installations of the security cameras were complete. At that point it was decided maybe we could look at taking the fence down,” Hill said. Hill told council the fence was put up in January, but it was erected by Puroclean Paramedics of Property…



