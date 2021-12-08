Search for missing records include burials at Chapel

By Victoria Gray Writer Barry Hill has searched through Her Majesty’s Royal Chapel of the Mohawks’ records for many years and been disappointed by the lack of information available. Hill spoke at a Six Nations Elected Council General Finance Meeting on December 6 about the chapel and recent threats, but he also said he has found a handwritten book with a summary of records that were seized from the Anglican Church by lawyers during residential school litigation. Within that summary there are 12 Mohawk Institute Residential School student burials listed, but that summary doesn’t say where they are buried or how they died. He also doesn’t know if the dozen he has found are in addition to the 59 recorded deaths or not. Those records do say where the child…



