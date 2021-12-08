Six Nations Police seeking public assistance after accident traps man in truck

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nations Police are investigating a single motor vehicle accident that sent the driver to hospital with severe injuries after having to be extricated from the vehicle by Six Nations Fire. Six Nations Police said the accident occurred Dec., 5 at about 12:19 a.m. on Fifth Line Road. Ontario Provincial Police London Communications Centre said the single motor vehicle accident was near a Fifth Line Road address. Police found the truck upside down in the ditch with a person trapped inside. The black Chevrolet Silverado in the north side ditch had been “completely destroyed.” Police were unable to open the door. Six Nations Fire arrived on scene and began extricating the lone male. Six Nations Paramedics and Fire personnel advised the man was conscious…



