SN Elected Council to spend $1.2 million to increase cyber security

Six Nations is gearing up to increase its cyber security amid fears of ransomware. Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) passed a motion to enter into a three-year agreement with Microsoft 365 Enterprise to upgrade and streamline the council’s software and security during a General Finance Committee meeting on December 6. The agreement will cost council $1.2 million over the course of the agreement. Dave George, SNEC’s IT director said it seems like a lot of money, but it’s actually about the same as what the department expenses currently. The move will ensure all programs work together and are protected from scammers and hackers, who he fears are targeting corporations SNEC’s size. “We want to avoid that situation, a ransomware situation in the world. The size we are right now, we…



