Two Six Nations people charged in fatal fail-to-remain collision

HALDMAND COUNTY-Two Ohsweken residents have been charged in connection with a hit and run that left one man dead, but the driver of the vehicle is unknown. Ontario Provincial Police have charged Dakota Davis, 25, with Accessory after the Fact to Commit an Indictable Offence and Acacia Emery, 25, was charged with Public Mischief. On April 23 at about 9 p.m. 23-year-old Alexander Dalton of Hagersville was riding a motorcycle westbound on King Street West, near Sarah Street in Hagersville. His motorcycle was struck from behind by a 2001 blue Chevrolet Tahoe SUV. The man was thrown from his motorcycle into oncoming traffic and and was hit by an eastbound pickup truck. He was pronounced deceased on scene. At the time of the collision witnesses told police the SUV fled…



