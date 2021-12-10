COVID 19 cases drop again in First Nations communities from coast to coast to coast

By Marc Lalonde

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

With the Christmas holidays on the horizon, there was some more positive news from the federal government, as figures indicate

COVID-19 cases dropped again this week but the cases in Alberta remained a trouble spot for the province.

There are 965 new active cases currently ongoing in First Nations communities across Canada, down from 1,086 last week, while the death toll sadly climbed again this week.

Six more deaths were also added to the toll of lives lost to the virus and its complications. The death toll rose again to 543 lives lost to the virus since the pandemic began, up from last week’s 537.

The statistics remain a concern as the fourth wave takes hold in First Nations, Metis and Inuit communities, thanks to the more-contagious Delta variant of the virus.

Indigenous Services Canada reports the rate of reported active cases of COVID-19 in First Nations people living on-reserve was going down since mid-January 2021 and reached its lowest point during the first week of August at 84.2 per 100,000. As of the last statistics available on November 9, `it started to rise again and is currently 269.5 per 100,000 or 4.3 times the respective rate in the general Canadian population.’

Alberta continued its disturbing trend as cases in that province continued to rise, climbing again to 14,255 new COVID-19 cases this week. Alberta was the first province in Canada to remove all

COVID-19 restrictions from public life last summer.

Manitoba and Saskatchewan have also been hit hard, with Saskatchewan’s caseload climbing slightly to 13,675 new cases.

Manitoba also saw an increase in active cases of COVID-19 with 11,281, up about 100 cases from last week.

Quebec boasts over 1,000 active cases in Indigenous communities, coming in at 1,161, up almost exactly 50 cases from last week.

With the cold weather moving in quickly, officials are encouraging those as-yet-unvaccinated individuals to get the vaccine and curb the continued spread of the virus. Hand-washing, social distancing and wearing masks are all paramount when social distance can’t be maintained.

The vaccine passport program is well underway in Quebec and in Kahnawake, with proof of vaccination required to enter movie theatres, festivals, bars, gyms and other non-essential services.

Fines of up to $6,000 are possible for non-compliant businesses in Quebec.

Marc Lalonde is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the IORI:WASE. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

Add Your Voice