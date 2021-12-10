Daily
National News

Former Yukon health minister ordered to pay successor following failed legal bid 

December 10, 2021 40 views

WHITEHORSE- Yukon’s former health minister has been ordered to pay more than $8,000 after a judge sided with her successor in an effort to have the election result overturned.

Liberal Pauline Frost challenged the tie of 78 votes each in the riding of Vuntut Gwitchin in Yukon Supreme Court days after the drawing of lots determined the winner was her NDP opponent, Annie Blake.

Frost, who was the incumbent, alleged a man who was in prison and voted in the riding wasn’t eligible because he didn’t meet the residency requirement.

Yukon Supreme Court Chief Justice Suzanne Duncan ruled election officials acted in accordance with the Elections Act, applying the correct guidelines to the prisoner’s residency.

Blake had asked for $42,840 in costs related to Frost’s legal petition.

Duncan says in her ruling posted online Thursday that she based the final amount of $7,500 plus GST on “reasonableness.” She also added the $395 cost of a flight to Old Crow.

The court heard that Frost didn’t have a regular income of her own and that the Yukon Liberal Party did not fund the challenge, so any costs will be her responsibility, Duncan says in her ruling.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2021.

 

 

