National News
ticker

Vancouver, Whistler and First Nations expected to explore 2030 Olympics bid

December 10, 2021 29 views

VANCOUVER- Vancouver and Whistler city officials will be joined by First Nations representatives at a news conference today to announce the formation of an ‘historic sporting partnership’ that’s expected to explore a bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics.

The announcement is scheduled for 1 p.m. local time at the BC Sports Hall of Fame.

Vancouver and Whistler previously hosted the Winter Games in 2010.

The northern Japanese city of Sapporo is a current front-runner to land the 2030 Games. The International Olympic Committee has not indicated when it will pick a host city.

Aside from 2030, the IOC has selected other Olympic hosts through 2032.

The 2022 Beijing Games will begin Feb. 4. After that it’ll be Paris in 2024, Milan-Cortina, Italy in 2026, Los Angeles in 2028 and Brisbane, Australia in 2032.

With files from The Associated Press.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2021.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

COVID 19 cases drop again in First Nations communities from coast to coast to coast

December 10, 2021 9

By Marc Lalonde  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter With the Christmas holidays on the horizon, there was…

Read more
National News

Feds invest in Indigenous community initiatives 

December 10, 2021 12

By Marc Lalonde  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The federal minister of Indigenous Services announced the renewal…

Read more

Leave a Reply