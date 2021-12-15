Local News
Brantford Mayor says city protest group behind current land protest

December 15, 2021 1 view
Brantford’s former Arrowdale Golf Course was reclaimed in October by Six Nations people. (TIN File Photo)

By Victoria Gray Writer Writer The Mayor of Brantford believes the Friends of Arrowdale facilitated the current land defence on the former golf course, but its leader says he didn’t know the group existed. The statement, issued on December 10 titled Some Friends Aren’t Friends at all says the group planned the land action. “They facilitated and welcomed an occupation of the property. I find it very troubling that a group of Brantford residents would go to such lengths, especially when their behaviour has the potential to cause harm to the city and its residents,” Davis wrote. Trevor Bomberry, the spokesperson for the land defenders said he was planning to occupy the property to stop the development of the former municipal golf course because of the moratorium on development the…

