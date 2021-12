CP News Alert: Discovery of unmarked graves The Canadian Press news story of the year

VICTORIA- The discovery of unmarked graves at a former residential school in the British Columbia Interior and the countrywide awakening it set off have been chosen as Canada’s news story of the year by editors in newsrooms across the country. There were 38 editors in the annual Canadian Press survey who picked the finding at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School as the most compelling and deeply revealing story of 2021. That compared with 31 votes for Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout and 13 for climate change and B.C. weather that saw massive fires in the summer and floods in the fall. The story broke last May when the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Nation in Kamloops said a search at the former school with ground-penetrating radar found what were believed to be…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page