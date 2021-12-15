Did Canada just try to turn Indigenous Nations into organizations?

By Lynda Powless, Editor The Assembly of First Nations has just wrapped up another Special Chiefs Assembly but with only four percent of its membership attending the virtual session. That translates into four per cent, or 25 out of 630 First Nation communities in Canada at making decisions that will affect all Indigenous people across Canada. And it translates into a serious identity issue for the AFN. With such a small turnout the national organization has to take time now to look at its own relevance. Serious issues affecting Indigenous peoples were on the three day agenda including the future relationship between Indigenous people and the Crown. Canada was hoping to push forward a national treaty commissioner’s office during the Special Chiefs Assembly but the idea died at the gate…
