Feds say they open to negotiations with HCCC, but Ontario isn’t

By Victoria Gray Writer The federal government is open to negotiating with the Haudenosaunee Chiefs Confederacy Council (HCCC) when it comes to Six Nations land and trust claims, but the provincial government maintains it’s not their problem. On November 19 the HCCC sent a letter to Federal Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, David Lametti and the Attorney General of Ontario, Doug Downey demanding Canada and Ontario negotiate with the HCCC and “disengage from the Six Nations Band Administration (SNBA) litigation.” In the letter the HCCC says it’s “one of the two parties to the Haldimand Proclamation of 1784.” and that the HCCC is the holds the rights for the Haudenosaunee people and is the beneficiary to the “Trust.” Indigenous Services Canada Minister Marc Miller’s office responded by saying…



