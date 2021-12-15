Mississaugas of Credit First Nation re-elect Stacey Laforme as chief

A familiar face will continue to lead the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation and hopes to create a kinder administration. Chief Stacey Laforme was re-elected to his post as chief of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) on December 11. “Miigwech to everyone for selecting me once again as your gimaa (chief) I will do my best and I am excited about working with the new council,” he posted to Facebook. Laforme plans to focus on making the council offices a kinder, more inclusive and happier place to work in addition to improving customer service and relationships with surrounding communities. “We will focus on the many areas of opportunity before us. We will also keep working on the organization, we all want this organization to be a…



