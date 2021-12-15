Local News
Six Nations Emergency Services want you to be safe over holidays

December 15, 2021 1 view
Tessa Hill gives the thumbs up for the Don’t Drink and Drive message and free gift card from Six Nations Police Acting Staff Sgt., Derek Anderson. (Photos by Victoria Gray)

By Victoria Gray Writer The Holidays are around the corner, so make sure you make it around the bend. Six Nations Police, Fire and Paramedics held their annual Holiday RIDE program on December 8 on Chiefswood Road in front of the Iroquois Plaza to remind community members not to drive impaired during the Holidays and to let them know police will conduct RIDE programs throughout the season. Six Nations Police (SNP) staff sergeant Derek Anderson said police will conduct 10 to 12 different RIDE programs throughout the holiday season in random locations and at random times to deter drinking and driving in the community. “We just want to promote safety in the community,” he said. “It’s more about prevention than anything. That way they know we are out there. We…

