SN Elected Chief asks Ottawa to support local projects including support for incorporated Six Nations Cannabis Commission

December 15, 2021 1 view

By Victoria Gray Writer Six Nations Elected Chief wants to see Six Nations initiatives, projects and people supported by the Federal government. Hill wrote an open letter to Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations on December 7 asking to meet with him to talk about funding and support for many projects in the community including getting rid of the excise tax, Kawenni:io / Gaweni:yo Elementary and Secondary School, the cannabis commission and land claims. “Six Nations of the Grand River is pursuing progress on a variety of challenges simultaneously. This is a manifestation of sovereignty and an exercise of our self-governance. Nonetheless, your support for our efforts will be invaluable given the Crown’s continued relationship with our people,” Hill wrote in the letter. The letter to Miller comes after Hill…

Leroy Hill
Grey Cup: Haudenosaunee offer welcoming and give thanks as part of pre-game ceremonies

December 15, 2021 16

By Sam Laskaris Writer This year’s championship match for the Canadian Football League (CFL) and its…

Haudenosaunee Confederacy sub chief Leroy Hill (third from left) welcomed everyone to Haudenosaunee territory at Hamilton’s Grey Cup Sunday and gave thanks for an entertaining evening. Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill was also there.
Newly elected Mississaugas Chief upset he wasn’t included in Grey Cup Haudenosaunee welcome

December 15, 2021 49

By Victoria Gray Writer The Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation Chief is angry that the…

