Some families with young children may hook up to waterline for free

By Victoria Gray Writer Some Six Nations families with children under 18 could get away from well or cistern water soon. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) distributed a frequently asked questions (FAQ) file on December 8 trying to shed light on the Water Connection Program. The program became the subject of debate in the community when the project was announced November 24 because only families with young children qualify. Community members like Marty General took to Facebook to express their frustrations and said it’s exciting news and something the community has longed for, but she thinks it’s unfair for those without children. “Those who are living with disabilities, our elderly and our average working class are being undervalued. I do realize our children are our future and am no way…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice