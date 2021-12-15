Local News
Wind storm leaves Six Nations neighbourhoods without power

December 15, 2021 1 view

By Victoria Gray Writer A wind storm on Saturday evening, that lasted until Sunday morning caused more than 100 homes on Six Nation to lose power, some were still without power on Monday afternoon . A power outage effecting about 75 customers on Third Line Road and Seneca Road was scheduled to go come back online around Monday at 4 p.m. Six Nations Elected Councillor Helen Miller received a number of calls from stranded community members who she said more should have done to help them including activating the emergency control group and triggering the community’s emergency protocols, which include opening a warming centre. “To me anybody without hydro for, I would say a 12-hour period, especially in the winter, would be an emergency to me. It would be an…

