National News
ticker

OPP investigate attempt breakin at Caledonia church

December 16, 2021 8 views

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment are investigating an attempted  break and enter at a local church on Argyle Street South in Caledonia on early Thursday ,December 16 at 3:15 a.m. .

 OPP  located tire marks from an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) coming from Argyle Street and leading on to the property of the church.  The OPP investigation revealed that unknown suspect(s) used the ATVs to ram into both the front and side doors of the church to gain access causing “sufficient damage to both the doors and the frames of the building”.

OPP is asking anyone who may have noticed any suspicious persons or vehicles, or who may have surveillance videos or any information regarding this incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Fiscal update has deficit lower than expected but COVID 19 spending still dominates

December 15, 2021 58

By Jordan Press THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- The Liberals have found themselves with a financial windfall…

Read more
Tessa Hill gives the thumbs up for the Don’t Drink and Drive message and free gift card from Six Nations Police Acting Staff Sgt., Derek Anderson. (Photos by Victoria Gray)
Local News

Six Nations Emergency Services want you to be safe over holidays

December 15, 2021 158

By Victoria Gray Writer The Holidays are around the corner, so make sure you make it…

Read more

Leave a Reply