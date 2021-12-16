OPP investigate attempt breakin at Caledonia church

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment are investigating an attempted break and enter at a local church on Argyle Street South in Caledonia on early Thursday ,December 16 at 3:15 a.m. .

OPP located tire marks from an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) coming from Argyle Street and leading on to the property of the church. The OPP investigation revealed that unknown suspect(s) used the ATVs to ram into both the front and side doors of the church to gain access causing “sufficient damage to both the doors and the frames of the building”.

OPP is asking anyone who may have noticed any suspicious persons or vehicles, or who may have surveillance videos or any information regarding this incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

