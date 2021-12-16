Six Nations Police charge three after drug raid

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Police have charged two men and a woman after raiding a Fourth Line Road residence Tuesday Dec., 14, 2021 and seizing cocaine, clonazepam, and methadone .

Police said during the execution of the search warrent a woman being arrested at the resident attempted to discard a large amount of a white substance that was in her possession. The two men were arrested without incident. During a search of the residence police found: Cocaine, Clonazepam pills, Methadone, Canadian currency, cell phones, digital scales, and pepper spray.

Charged are:

Lerissa Debra Dudas-Simon, 42, of Ohsweken was held for a formal bail hearing.

Ronald J Curley, 73, of Ohsweken was released on an Undertaking with a court date.

James Allen McKenzie, 27, of Hagersville was released on an Undertaking with a court date.

All three face the following charges:

Possession For the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession For the Purpose of Trafficking – Clonazepam

Possession: Methadone

Possession under $5,000 X2

Weapon: Unauthorized Possession

