National News
ticker

Six Nations Police charge three after drug raid

December 16, 2021 1659 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Police have charged two men and a woman after raiding a Fourth Line Road residence Tuesday Dec., 14, 2021 and seizing cocaine, clonazepam, and methadone .

Police said during the execution of the search warrent a woman being arrested at the resident attempted to discard a large amount of a white substance that was in her possession. The two men were arrested without incident. During a search of the residence police found: Cocaine, Clonazepam pills, Methadone, Canadian currency, cell phones, digital scales, and pepper spray.
Charged are:
Lerissa Debra Dudas-Simon, 42, of Ohsweken was held for a formal bail hearing.
Ronald J Curley, 73, of Ohsweken was released on an Undertaking with a court date.
James Allen McKenzie, 27, of Hagersville was released on an Undertaking with a court date.

All three face the following charges:
Possession For the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
Possession For the Purpose of Trafficking – Clonazepam
Possession: Methadone
Possession under $5,000 X2
Weapon: Unauthorized Possession

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

PM sets more inclusive, fair Canada as priority in mandate letters for ministers 

December 16, 2021 43

By Mia Rabson THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is ordering his entire cabinet…

Read more
National News

Some highlights from PM Trudeau’s mandate letters to cabinet ministers 

December 16, 2021 49

OTTAWA- Federal cabinet ministers got their official marching orders Thursday from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. For…

Read more

Leave a Reply