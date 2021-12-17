Local MLA Katrine Conroy assaulted in Victoria 

By John Boivin,

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Victoria Police Department is investigating after Forestry Minister and Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy was assaulted in the capital on December 7.

“On the afternoon of Wednesday, December 8, officers received a report of an incident in which Minister Conroy was injured the previous evening,” said a news release from the VPD. “Between 8 pm and 8:30 pm on Tuesday, December 7, Minister Conroy was walking in the area of the BC Legislature when she was knocked to the ground by an unknown person.

“The Minister suffered non-life-threatening injuries and later attended hospital for medical treatment.”

The assault on Conroy prompted a response from Premier John Horgan.

“I’m very upset my friend Minister Katrine Conroy was knocked to the ground and hurt last night walking home from the Legislature,”

Horgan said in a tweet the next day. “Kat’s one of the toughest people I know and she’ll continue working hard for people.”

The premier called for witnesses to come forward.

Conroy’s office said the minister, who has represented the West Kootenay region since 2005, would not comment further on the matter.

“MLA Conroy is focusing on recovering from her injuries at the moment and is not available to do interviews at this time,” said Jesse Gervais, a communications officer with the NDP caucus.

Detectives with the VPD’s Investigative Services Division are investigating the incident and are asking the public for additional information.

“A Good Samaritan may have helped the Minister during or after the incident. We are asking to speak with that person,” the police release said.

John Boivin is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the VALLEY VOICE.

