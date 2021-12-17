National News
Mississaugas of Credit First Nation man charged with manslaughter in drug overdose death

December 17, 2021 51 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Police have charged a Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation man with manslaughter  after two people  found unconscious in a residence on Six Nations July 2 2021 had been taken to hospital where one of the two was pronounced deceased on arrival.

Six Nations Police said the July charges stem from a six month investigation that began when police  and the Six Nations Emergency Medical Services responded to a call  July 2, 2021, at approximately 10:38 a.m., at an address on Chiefswood Road for a report of a medical complaint.

Police and emergency services found  two people in the residence unconscious and  both were transported to a local area hospital. One of the individuals identified as, 20-year-old Tamara Lynn General-Martin was  pronounced deceased by attending physicians.

As a result of continued investigation, members of the Six Nations Police Drug Enforcement Unit arrested and charged an 27-year-old man Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

Charged with the following offences is Darryl Thomas Wythe Jr. 27, of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.

  • Manslaughter contrary to section 236(b) of the Criminal Code,
  • Unlawfully Cause Bodily Harm  – contrary to section 269 of the Criminal Code, and
  • Trafficking in Substance – Fentanyl contrary to section 5(1) of the Drugs and Substance Act.

The accused had been held in custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Brantford at a later date.

