OPP seeking assistance in locating Hagersville woman missing for almost a year

Amber Ellis missing since Februrary 2021

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is asking for the public’s help in locating a 33-year-old woman missing for almost a year.

OPP are investigating the disappearance of 33 year-old Amber Ellis who was reported missing by her mother March 8, 2021. She was last seen near the end of February, 2021 on Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation. Prior to her disappearance, Amber lived at an address in Hagersville, Ontario. Amber also has ties to the Brantford, Cambridge, Hamilton and Norfolk County areas.

Amber is 5’9″ tall, 120 lbs, with a thin build, long dark hair and brown eyes.

The OPP has dedicated a team of investigators who are committed to locating Amber.

“Our team has interviewed dozens of witnesses who have provided important information in relation to Amber’s disappearance. However, we believe that there are additional witnesses who have information who have not yet come forward.”

– Detective Inspector Chris Josiah, OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

The OPP is asking those witnesses who do have any information to assist with the investigation to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

You can also call the OPP Amber ELLIS tip line at 1-866-549-2090.

