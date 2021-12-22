National News
Animated adaptation of Inuit tale among five Canadian contenders on Oscars short list

December 22, 2021

Five Canadian short films have advanced to the latest round in the Academy Awards race.

Canadian contenders account for four of the 15 films that were shortlisted for the Oscar for best animated short film.

Among the animated shorts vying for a nomination are “Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman’s Apprentice,” an adaptation of a traditional Inuit story directed by Zacharias Kunuk.

Also in the running are three National Film Board of Canada co-productions: “Affairs of the Art” by Joanna Quinn and Les Mills, “Bad Seeds” by Claude Cloutier, and “Flowing Home” by Sandra Desmazieres.

In live-action shorts, Quebec director Annie St-Pierre’s “Les Grandes Claques” was among 15 films shortlisted in the category.

However, Canada’s official submission for best international film, “Drunken Birds,” didn’t make the cut.

The official list of Oscar nominations is to be announced on Feb. 8.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2021.

