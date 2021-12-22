Local News
Brantford injunction to remove Arrowdale land defenders

December 22, 2021 73 views
Brantford’s former Arrowdale Golf Course was reclaimed in October by Six Nations people. (TIN File Photo)

By Victoria Gray Writer The City of Brantford’s temporary injunction on the former Arrowdale Municipal Golf Course property was extended until Wednesday (Dec., 22, 2021). The city was given the interim injunction on December 13 to attempt to rid the site of land defenders. The injunction names Trevor Bomberry, an Oneida man from Six Nations, who is leading the land defence of the site, which started on October 9. Within that injunction Bomberry could be held responsible for $75 million however it does not stipulate what the $75 million is for. Dan Oakes, and Kailee Poisson were also named. Poisson is president of Friends of Arrowdale, a citizens group committed to saving the golf course. Ron Heaslip, a director of Know Your City, a group that formed to fight the…

