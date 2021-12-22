Brantford Police seek public’s assistance in locating missing woman

BRANTFORD, ONT-The Brantford Police Service is asking the public for help in locating missing 45-year-old female, Rebecca Ostrom.

Rebecca Ostrom was last seen by her family on November 30, 2021. There has been no contact with her family since this time. Rebecca is believed to be somewhere in Brantford. Rebecca and is believed to suffer from medical conditions that require attention.The Brantford Police Service are concerned for Rebecca’s well-being and are seeking assistance from anyone who may have information, which may assist in locating her.

Anyone with knowledge of Rebecca’s whereabouts are asked to please contact the Detective Jason Sinning at 519-756-7050 ext. 2265. Anonymous information can be provided to Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

Add Your Voice