Local News
Climate Change: Six Nations already being hit with increased floods and draughts in summer

December 22, 2021 61 views
Flooding is already causing problems at Six Nations when the Grand River overflows its bank and in this photo onto Fourth Line. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

By Victoria Gray Writer Climate change is already effecting Six Nations and is only going to get worse. A team from McMaster University working on a water quality study presented some of its preliminary findings from climate change models of the Mackenzie and Boston Creeks at Six Nations Elected Council’s General Council meeting on December 14. Their models show as time goes on there will be more rain in spring and fall causing flooding and longer periods of drought in the summer and warmer temperatures. “There will be longer durations of heat spells. They will become longer and longer each year into the future creating a greater potential for heat related illness and environmental stress,” Tariq Deen, a PhD student in the Environment faculty said. From the 1950s to the…

