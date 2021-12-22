Environomental team called in to test soil at local property

By Victoria Gray Writer An environmental assessment team is gathering samples to test for soil contamination on Sixth Line Road after neighbours raised concerns over trucks loaded with soil were on the vacant property. The team from Willow Creek Environmental Services was at the agricultural property near the end of Sixth Line Road, where it meets the Grand River, on Wednesday (Dec., 15 2021)collecting soil samples from various locations, both surface and below ground at the north end of the property. Kevin Isaacs, who lives on Sixth Line said another neighbour took soil samples from the property for testing about a month ago. He says it came back showing contaminants, including heavy metals like lead. “It’s a problem. People need to be aware of this,” Isaac said. “It’s so close…



